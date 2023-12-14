Military identifies Marine killed during Camp Pendleton training accident

​

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the Marine killed during a tactical vehicle rollover at Camp Pendleton as Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski.

Bylski, a native of Royal Oak, Michigan, was serving as a vehicle commander after being trained as an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) crewman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the military branch said in a press release.

“Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon,” Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU, said in a statement.

“The MEU – the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU ‘Vanguard’ family is affected by his absence,” Dynan continued.

The Marine Corps said Bylski joined the service branch in January 2019. His awards and decorations include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

The type of military vehicle involved in the deadly rollover crash has a history of problems.

Last year, the U.S. Marine Corps kept ACVs out of the water as they investigated earlier incidents.

In December, an ACV with three Marines aboard rolled over in the water near Camp Pendleton. No one was injured in that accident, but the Marines ended up firing the commander of its Assault Amphibian School, according to Military.com.

The ACV itself was a replacement for the Vietnam-era amphibious assault vehicles following a 2020 incident where one AAV sank off the Southern California coast, killing eight Marines and one sailor, according to The Associated Press.

Tuesday evening, an ACV was making a ground movement during training when it rolled over around 6 p.m., the Marine Corps said in a press release.

Fourteen other Marines were in the vehicle when it rolled over, the military said. They were all taken to local hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment, the Marine Corps said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune was told “two Marines were evaluated and released at the scene of the collision.” Eleven others were treated and released from hospitals, while one remained in a hospital in good condition Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

The Marines use amphibious vehicles to transport troops and their equipment from Navy ships to land. The armored vehicles outfitted with machine guns and grenade launchers look like tanks as they roll ashore for beach attacks, with Marines running out of them to take up positions.

