Milwaukee police officer charged with child abuse after suffocation, strangulation accusations

A Wisconsin police officer was suspended after being charged with a slew of disturbing child abuse offenses, including strangulation.

Frank Williams, 30, was charged with felony child abuse, suffocation and strangulation, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee. He was arrested on Thursday morning.

The officer was recently suspended by the Milwaukee Police Department due to the accusations. He reportedly worked for the department for more than 7 years.

According to documents obtained by FOX 6, police were alerted to an injured child staying at Children’s Wisconsin, a hospital in the city.

Speaking from the emergency room, the child said that they were “whooped” with a belt by Williams.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities observed “7 to 8 distinct brown and reddish bruises on (the child’s) left thigh” during the initial interview.

During a forensic interview conducted on Thursday, the child said that they were punished by Williams because they stayed awake when they were supposed to be napping.

The victim also alleged that Williams choked him with his hands, in addition to beating him with a belt. The child told investigators that the physical abuse had happened before.

“The Milwaukee Police Department holds all members to the highest degree of integrity and if any member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable,” the police department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “He is fully suspended. An internal investigation is pending.”