Minneapolis police officer’s OnlyFans account prompts investigation but mayor has ‘no issue’ with nude photos

A Minneapolis police officer is being investigated by her department after it was learned that she had an OnlyFans account, where she was posting explicit photos and videos.

According to FOX 9 Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Police Department launched an internal investigation into the Fourth Precinct officer, who was not identified, after a citizen was pulled over by the officer and actually recognized her from her side work.

The officer’s OnlyFans page is not publicly available and is only accessible to her paid subscribers for a monthly fee. While police conduct their internal probe, the mayor’s office said it might not be a problem for them.

“If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations,” a spokesperson from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office told FOX 9.

The officer’s account bio reads, “35-year-old MILF Free Spirited. Overly Optimistic. Creator of Sexy Content to Please Others,” according to a screenshot obtained by FOX 9. The account does not include any references to her being a police officer.

The department confirmed an investigation into the account was initiated by Police Chief Brian O’Hara, but city officials are torn on whether the existence of the account warrants disciplinary action.

“We take any allegations of policy violations seriously and the Chief has ordered an investigation,” an MPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The Minneapolis PD is now tasked with seeing if the officer’s OnlyFans account violates department policy, which says officers are required not to “exhibit any conduct” that could compromise their efforts to enforce the law or discredit their agency.

The Minnesota Police Officers Standards and Training Policy reads, “Peace officers shall not, whether on or off duty, exhibit any conduct which discredits themselves or their agency or otherwise impairs their ability or that of other officers or the agency to provide law enforcement services to the community.”

The investigation could also include seeing if the account violates the Minnesota Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, which states officers must “keep private life unsullied as an example to all.”

As an officer, she is well-respected by her colleagues, FOX 9 reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor’s office to see if the OnlyFans account violated any department policy or codes.

Last year, a similar case in Michigan resulted in a female police officer resigning over her OnlyFans page.

In Sept. 2022, it was learned Officer Janelle Zielinksi was posting materials online, and Detroit Police Chief James White subsequently launched an investigation and suspended her.

“One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall,” Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department’s Professional Standards section, told FOX 2 Detroit at the time.

He added, “One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit.”

According to FOX 2, Zielinski did not wear her uniform on her OnlyFans account, but it was linked to her Instagram account, which had photos of her in her police uniform.