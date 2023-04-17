Minnesota deputy shot and killed while responding to domestic incident: ‘lost a brother’

​

A Pope County, Minnesota deputy was killed in the line duty while responding to a domestic incident at a home in Cyrus on Saturday night.

Members of the Glenwood and Starbuck police departments and the Pope County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Once officers arrived, they attempted to arrest a subject involved in the incident, which resulted in the exchange of gunfire between a man inside the home and officers.

MINNESOTA MAN MAULED, KILLED BY FOUR PIT BULLS IN DEADLY ATTACK

Two deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office were struck by gunfire, as was an officer from the Starbuck Police Department.

The Starbuck officer was not hospitalized and one of the Pope County Sheriff’s deputies was treated for injuries and released.

The other deputy who was shot, Deputy Josh Owen, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

MINNESOTA MAN’S ALLEGED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT THWARTED FOR SECOND TIME

“Yesterday, April 15, Pope County law enforcement lost a brother,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Our sympathies and love are with Deputy Josh Owen’s family, and the families of the other deputies and officers involved.”

Also killed in the incident was the man who exchanged gunfire with police, who has not been named.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Owen has been a member of the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for about 12 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He leaves behind a wife and son, as well as he canine Karma.

“Devastating news out of Cyrus,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted to Twitter. “Our prayers are with the family and community of the Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night. My administration is in touch with local officials and stands ready to support the community.”