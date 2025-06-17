Minnesota lawmaker happened to be on vacation when masked suspect knocked on door

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday also visited the homes of two other lawmakers in between those shootings.

The stunning revelations came at a Monday police briefing, where officials said accused killer Vance Luther Boelter also went to two other homes but didn’t get inside — as one of them was away on vacation.

Boelter, 57, is accused of dressing as a police officer and shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at around 2 a.m. in Champlin and then fatally shooting Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Brooklyn Park at 3:30 a.m. He drove an SUV with flashing emergency lights and a license plate that read “police.”

FAKE COP SUSPECTED IN LAWMAKER ASSASSINATION HAD EXTENSIVE SECURITY TRAINING BEFORE ‘TARGETED’ ATTACK

But Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said Monday that Boelter visited the two other homes in between those shootings.

“Video surveillance showed that Boelter rang the doorbell at the state representative’s house at approximately 2:24 a.m. on Friday night,” Thompson said without naming the lawmaker.

“Again, he was dressed as a law enforcement officer, wearing a tactical vest and body armor, carrying a handgun and a flashlight, and wearing that same hyperrealistic silicon mask. Fortunately, the state representative was not home. She and her family were gone on vacation. And so Boelter left.”

Thompson said that about 10 minutes later Boelter went to a home in New Hope and that a police officer was already on the scene and interacted with Boelter, who didn’t respond and eventually left. State Sen. Ann Rest released a statement on Monday revealing that it was her home Boelter had arrived at.

MINNESOTA LAWMAKER SHOOTING SUSPECT HAD CACHE OF WEAPONS, HIT LIST IN VEHICLE, COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW

“After learning of the shooting of Senator Hoffman, New Hope police dispatched an officer to conduct a wellness check on the state senator who lived in New Hope,” Thompson said.

“When the New Hope officer arrived at the scene, she saw Boelter’s black SUV parked down the block with the lights on. Boelter did not respond. According to the officer, he just sat there and stared straight ahead. So the New Hope police officer waited for other law enforcement to arrive… By the time they did, Boelter had left the scene.”

Rest said she was thankful for police acting so swiftly, crediting their “heroic work” for keeping her safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Their quick action saved my life,” Rest said. “I am also thankful for the work of state and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect before he could take any more lives. While I am thankful the suspect has been apprehended, I grieve for the loss of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and I am praying for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman.”

Boelter is charged federally with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder using a firearm, and two additional firearm-related charges. He also faces second-degree murder charges in Hennepin County, where prosecutors say they will seek first-degree murder.