Minnesota man accused of dismembering girlfriends, hiding bodies in storage units enters plea

​

A Minnesota man accused of killing two of his romantic partners, cutting them up, and dumping them in storage units, recently entered a new plea.

Joseph Jorgenson pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing missing women Manijeh “Mani” Starren and Fanta Xayavong, whose remains were found in storage facilities in 2023, according to a report from FOX 9.

He also pleaded guilty to two separate counts of second-degree intentional murder.

JONBENET RAMSEY’S DAD SUGGESTS DAUGHTER’S KILLER MOTIVATED BY MONEY IN RESURFACED INTERVIEW

Jorgenson admitted to killing Starren in her apartment after she asked him to leave in April 2023.

He “choked her out until she was no longer breathing,” before using a long razor blade to dismember her body and moving the remains to a Woodbury storage facility, according to the report.

Jorgenson also admitted to killing Xayavong two years prior, after “a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation” at their home, according to FOX 9. After cutting up her body, he moved the remains to a Coon Raprids storage facility.

BOMBMAKING MATERIALS FOUND AT NEW ORLEANS AIRBNB POTENTIALLY TIED TO BOURBON STREET TERRORIST: REPORT

“She’s our beautiful daughter. She had a heart of gold, and she was a really good mom,” Ricki Starren, Mani’s mother, told FOX 9 after the plea hearing. “Yes, he is a monster. But I do feel bad for his family though.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is facing a total of 40 years in prison for both deaths, according to officials.

Fox 9’s Paul Blume contributed to this story.