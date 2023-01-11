Minnesota man barred from owning guns allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend outside Amazon warehouse: police

​

A Minnesota man is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend outside an Amazon distribution center where he worked, according to police and a probable cause affidavit outlining the charges.

Donte Rapheal McCray, 32, is accused of shooting 31-year-old Kyla Bianca Fletcher once in the neck on Sunday in the parking lot of the warehouse.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver the baby. Fletcher later died at a local hospital, while the baby survived but was listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

McCray originally told officers that he “tried to clear a round in the chamber and the gun accidentally discharged, hitting the victim in the neck,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives then pulled surveillance video of the incident. After confronting McCray with what the surveillance video showed, he “admitted when the victim’s car backed up, he was angry that the door hit him and he raised the gun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators also spoke with family members of the victim, who said that Fletcher and McCray got into an argument earlier in the day after she learned of his infidelity.

“He then told the victim and her family ‘You all ain’t bullet proof. I’m going to f— you all up. You ain’t bullet proof,'” McCray told Fletcher and her family earlier in the day, according to the affidavit.

McCray, who was out on probation at the time of the shooting for possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit, will face additional charges if the baby does not survive, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said.

Under the terms of his probation, McCray was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

His bail was set at $2,000,000 during his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jail and court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.