Minnesota police officers, paramedic killed while responding to domestic incident: reports

Two Minnesota police officers and a paramedic were killed Sunday morning while responding to a domestic incident at a home, according to local reports.

The fatal shooting happened at a residence in Burnsville, where law enforcement and emergency vehicles were seen staged near the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South, FOX9 Minneapolis reported. Several children were reportedly inside the home.

Police officials did not immediately release any details about the reported shooting.

Local media reported that three Burnsville officers were shot, at least two fatally, and a paramedic was also shot and killed. Images from the scene show a SWAT vehicle with what appeared to be at least six bullet holes in its windshield.

Gov. Tim Walz wrote on Facebook that the officers were responding to protect a family that was in danger when the shooting happened.

“Horrific news from Burnsville,” the Democrat wrote. “While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.”

Walz added: “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara asked the public in a post on social media to “keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote on X that she is praying for the families of the officers.

“Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville,” she wrote. “They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community.”

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association wrote on X that it is “heartbroken” and “devastated at the horrific loss.”

“These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe,” it said.

Officials were expected to release more details at a press conference later Sunday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Burnsville is located about 15 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.