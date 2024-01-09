Minnesota police respond to active shooter incident at Super 8 motel, ‘several victims’ reported

​

Authorities in Cloquet, Minnesota responded to an active shooter situation at Super 8 motel Monday evening.

Police said the area has been secured. Officers on-scene located one deceased person whom they believe to be the shooter.

Earlier police were warning the public to shelter in the place. Police said the shooting unfolded at a Super 8 motel in the area of Big Lake Road and Hwy 33 and has left “multiple victims.”

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.

“If you are currently in the affected area, seek shelter immediately. Go to a room with a lock if possible, close and lock all windows and doors, and remain quiet. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious,” police said in an earlier news release.

Cloquet is in north-central Minnesota, about a 2-hour drive north of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.