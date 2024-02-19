Minnesota shooting: 2 police officers, paramedic killed responding to Burnsville domestic call identified

​

Two police officers and a paramedic who were shot and killed in Burnsville, Minnesota on Sunday morning have been identified by city officials.

The city said a gunman killed police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

According to the city, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a domestic situation where an armed man was reportedly barricaded inside a home with family members. Several children were reportedly inside the home.

When authorities arrived, “the situation escalated into gunfire,” the city said. The gunman killed Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth and injured another officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who is expected to survive.

The gunman, who has not been identified, was reported dead around 8 a.m., and the family members in the home made it out safely a short time later.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association wrote on X that it is “heartbroken” and “devastated at the horrific loss.”

“These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe,” the organization wrote.

A full news conference is expected around 4 p.m. and a vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall.

