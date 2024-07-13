Minnesota trooper charged after patrol car slams into cheerleader’s vehicle ‘full throttle,’ killing her

​

A speeding Minnesota state trooper T-boned the passenger side of a Ford Focus “at full throttle” and killed a high school cheerleader shortly before her graduation, according to court documents.

Trooper Shane Roper, 32, allegedly hit speeds as high as 135 mph — 99 mph over the speed limit — without his lights and sirens during one of the four times he was speeding on May 18 before blasting the side of the Focus.

Oliva Flores, 18, who was in the passenger seat, was killed. Five others were injured but survived.

This week, Roper was charged with manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm – gross negligence.

INSIDE THE DEMENTED DUNGEON OF A SUSPECTED ‘SILENCE-OF-THE-LAMBS’ KILLER

Flores’ family said in a July 10 statement through a GoFundMe organizer that this week “has been a lot to handle.”

“Learning they lost their only daughter in a car crash that was no accident is a new level of pain,” the organizer, Michael Otte, said. “To say they had to relive it all over again is a gross understatement.

WEALTHY FAMILY MADE MAJOR MONEY MOVES DAYS BEFORE MANSION MURDER-SUICIDE

“An accident you can forgive in time, but gross repeated negligence is another story. This was 100% preventable.

“The question of why hangs in the air constantly, and it’s a question they will never get the answer to.”

Flores’ death “rocked the community,” said photographer Amber Will, who shared photos with Fox News Digital of Flores in her cheer uniform and glamour shots for her senior pictures.

“I had the pleasure of taking Olivia’s senior portraits,” Will told Fox News Digital. “Even in that short amount of time, it was obvious she was a vibrant and sweet girl, who was also lots of fun.

“Seeing the outpouring of love and grief from our community in response to this tragedy is a testament to the many people who knew and loved her.”

Two of Flores’ friends were injured in the crash, and three others in a third car were also injured.

Flores was with her friends on the way to a mall when Roper allegedly crashed into the Focus at 83 mph in a 40 mph zone, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office said.

“Trooper Roper maintained a full throttle without lights or sirens,” the office said in a press release. “Investigation revealed that Trooper Roper did not come off the full throttle until the Focus started into the intersection, approximately 1.4 seconds before impact.

NEW MOM ON VACATION SAVES THE DAY

“Trooper Roper’s vehicle violently impacted the Focus.”

That was the fourth time Roper allegedly drove above speed limits, including one incident where he topped out at 135 mph, according to the prosecutor.

A law firm representing Flores’ family, Restovich Braun and Associates, said in a two-page statement that Roper has a “documented history of shocking, dangerous and unlawful driving conduct while on duty.”

The firm said Roper was disciplined for four previous crashes “due to excessive speed, inattentive driving, or both.”

The Rochester Police Department released the statement below on Facebook after the fatal crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Trooper Roper, violating his duty in such a gross fashion, caused the death of a young lady celebrating her impending graduation from high school,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in a statement.

“Several other persons suffered serious injuries. Roper’s conduct violated the State Patrol’s Core Values. As with any other person driving recklessly and without regard to very basic rules of the road, Mr. Roper’s conduct cannot be tolerated.”

State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic expressed condolences to Flores’ family and those affected by the crash and said Roper is on paid leave while the case plays out over the “concerning” allegations, The Associated Press reported.

Roper’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.