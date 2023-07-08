Minnesota woman’s remains found in storage unit, possibly connected to man charged with killing girlfriend

​

The remains of a missing woman were found inside a storage unit and might be connected to a man who was recently charged with murdering his girlfriend – whose remains were also found inside a storage unit.

St. Paul Police announced on Friday that the remains of Fanta Xayavong were found inside a storage unit in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, according to FOX 9.

Police said last week that they were concerned for Xayavong’s safety. She was seen last with Joseph Jorgenson, 40, in July 2021 and reported missing in May.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Jorgenson with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 34-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren whose body was found in a Woodbury, Minnesota storage unit in June. Her remains were found inside coolers and bags within the storage unit, according to a probable cause affidavit previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster said on Friday “This is nothing short of horrific.”

“For the second time in a week, we have found a missing person deceased,” Ernster said.

After Starren’s remains were found, a tip to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions led to an investigation being opened into Xayavong’s disappearance.

While police don’t know where Xayavong’s death happened, a search warrant has been served at a Shoreview home previously owned by Jorgenson until September 2022.

Jorgenson is a person of interest in the death of Xayavong and hasn’t been charged in relation to her disappearance or death.

“This all began with a tip that put us on the path to finding Fanta,” Ernster said. “We’re looking for anybody who has someone missing that has had contact with Jorgenson to call us.”

Officials believe that there could be more victims.

Starren’s father reporter her missing on May 1 and said that she was “afraid” of Jorgenson, her boyfriend, which triggered an investigation.

Jorgenson also allegedly sent Starren text messages stating “Hope u die of a kidney infection b—- c— terrible f—ing mother.”

Starren was seen on April 21 in security video fleeing her apartment at around 6 p.m.

Jorgenson was then seen on security video 28 times entering Starren’s apartment with her keys after she was seen fleeing the apartment.

He was seen on April 28 carrying two duffle bags and a suitcase out of the apartment and into a pickup truck.

Google data obtained by police show that Jogenson had searched for “Jugular,” “What do police do with a missing person’s report,” and “lime for soil,” which is something used to speed up decomposition.

Large amounts of blood were found inside Starren’s home, with a cracked TV on the floor and a kitchen that indicated “someone was killed or seriously injured in the apartment.”