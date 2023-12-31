‘Missed the mark’: Americans give President Biden final report card for 2023 as approval rating remains dismal

​

Americans across several cities graded President Biden’s 2023 performance after a recent poll found his approval rating was below 40% for the fifth time this year.

“It seems like he’s not doing anything but pandering to people that get in his face, and it’s wrong,” Ginger, from Washington, D.C., told Fox News. On a scale from A to F, she gave Biden a D for his performance.

But Treeven, also from D.C., gave Biden a B-plus.

“I think he’s tried his best to help, but he’s missed the mark,” she said.

Biden ended 2023 with a 39% approval rating for December, a slight uptick from the two previous months when it was reported at 37%, according to a Dec. 22 Gallup poll.

The chief executive’s approval rating is the lowest among modern presidents seeking re-election at this point in their terms, according to the poll.

“I think he’s not fit for the job. I don’t think people understand how that job will age you and affect you,” Cam, from Michigan, said, adding he thinks America needs someone “sharper and, honestly, a little bit more pro-American” in the Oval Office. He gave Biden an F.

Former President Trump had a 45% approval rating at this point in his presidency, according to the Gallup poll, while former President Obama was at 43%. Every other president since Jimmy Carter in 1979 was above 50%.

“He hasn’t quite done one thing right,” Aaron, from Charleston, South Carolina, told Fox News after giving Biden an F. “He didn’t do anything that he was elected on.”

But Michelle, from D.C., gave Biden a C.

“He’s been doing good but not great,” she said.

Some Americans offered advice for Biden.

“I think he should focus on the little guys, the middle class, the people below the middle class, and making things better for us,” Treeven said. She said Biden’s top priority should be student loan forgiveness, on top of his administration already canceling $132 billion in student debt for more than 3.6 million Americans.

Ginger said Biden failed in his 2020 campaign promise to unify the country and needs to prioritize unity next year.

“Biden should focus on getting Democrats and Republicans together in agreement,” she said. “We have to compromise.”

Hannah Ray Lambert reported from Charleston; Megan Myers and Jon Raasch from Washington, D.C.; and Teny Sahakian from Nashville.