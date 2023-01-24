Missing body found in Chicago days after van stolen from funeral home; police searching for suspect

​

The remains of a man have been recovered in Chicago after a van holding the body was stolen from a funeral home 90 miles away over the weekend.

The 47-year-old man’s body was located Monday evening in the 8200 block of South Manistee on the city’s South Side, the Rockford Police Department said.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say is wanted in connection with the theft of the Chrysler Town & Country van from outside of Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford.

Investigators had recovered the van in the 1400 block of East 87th Street in Chicago on Sunday evening, but the man’s body was still missing.

CHICAGO POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS AFTER 2 KILLED, 3 WOUNDED IN ‘TARGETED’ HOME INVASION

The body was discovered the next day about 2.5 miles from where the van was located, FOX32 Chicago reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect or the theft to contact Rockford Police.

ALLEGED CTA TRAIN ROBBER SHOT BY CONCEALED CARRY HOLDER

Meanwhile, the director of the funeral home has a history of violations that include unprofessional conduct, failure to file death certificates in a timely manner, and aiding and assisting unlicensed practice, the station reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The director was reportedly fined $10,000 in 2021 and placed on a two-year probation that extends until May 2023.