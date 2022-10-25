Missing CA man found dead in Santa Monica Mountains, coroner says he was shot

​

A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner’s report.

Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Star reported. His car was found in neighboring Ventura County, in the city of Thousand Oaks.

He had been last seen July 27 and was reported missing July 30.

Velasquez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, the LA County coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office lists Velasquez’s full name as Jose Velasquez Turcios.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is investigating.

