Missing Cohasset woman: Timeline of Ana Walshe’s movements before disappearance

​

There are 72 unaccounted for hours between the time Ana Walshe reportedly left her Massachusetts home and when she was reported missing, with very little details about her whereabouts in between.

Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, left her home on Jan. 1, was supposed to get a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston and fly to her job in Washington D.C., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told reporters.

There’s no confirmation that she physically took the rideshare to the airport, but it could’ve been done off the books, according to the chief.

Police confirmed she never boarded a flight, and the multi-jurisdiction search continued into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Cohasset detectives headed to D.C. to follow up on potential leads and conduct interviews alongside D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, Quigley said on Saturday.

MISSING MOM ANA WALSHE’S FORMER MASSACHUSETTS HOME BURNS

Jan. 1 between 4 and 5 a.m.

Walshe left her Cohasset home “early morning” on New Year’s Day – most likely between 4 and 5 a.m. – while her family was sleeping, Quigley said.

There is no video images of her leaving, and security cameras haven’t picked up images of her as of Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Her plan was to take a rideshare to the airport for a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for the real estate company Tishman Speyer. Walshe’s flight to D.C. was originally booked for Jan. 3, but police said during a press conference earlier this week that she left earlier for “some type of emergency” at work.

There’s no evidence that Walshe boarded any flight or made it to the airport, Quigley said this week.

MASSACHUSETTS MOTHER ANA WALSHE GOES MISSING, LAST SEEN NEW YEAR’S DAY

Jan. 4

Walshe’s husband and her employer reported her missing to Cohasset police.

Walshe’s husband, her employer and friends have been cooperative in what Quigely described as a “missing person case” that currently has no evidence of foul play.

Jan. 6

Cohasset police teamed up with outside agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police, to search a wooded area near Walshe’s home and set up a staging area along Route 3A.

POLICE SEARCHING ANA WALSHE’S POOL, WOODS NEAR HOME; DETECTIVES HEAD TO DC

Jan. 6 at 2:14 p.m.

A two-alarm fire broke out in Walshe’s former home at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset.

All four occupants – three adults and a young child – made it out safely, according to authorities.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Cohasset Police, though it does not appear to be suspicious,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Jan 7

Cohasset police and the Massachusetts State Police resumed their search in multiple quadrants of the wooded area near Walshe’s house.

Investigators were seen going through the Walshe family pool and searching closer to the house, but police didn’t provide an official update about what (or if) anything was found.

Before Saturday’s searches began, Quigely told “Fox and Friends Weekend,” “Every hour, we’re getting more concerned for her well-being … We have more questions than answers.”

Police have asked the public to send any information or tips to [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police describe Ana Walshe as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 115 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion and is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent, according to authorities.