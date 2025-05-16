Missing Georgia camper ‘miraculously found alive’ after disappearing for weeks in California wilderness

​

A missing Georgia camper was “miraculously found alive” in California’s Sierra Nevada after disappearing weeks ago, police say.

Tiffany Slaton, a 27-year-old from Jefferson, was discovered Wednesday after the owner of the Vermilion Valley Resort near Lake Edison in Fresno County, California, was conducting a property check and “found one of his cabins was occupied by a woman,” according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“She pops out, didn’t say a word, just ran up and all she wanted was a hug,” Christopher Gutierrez said. “It was a pretty surreal moment and that’s when I realized who this was.”

Investigators say Slaton was reported missing by her family on April 29 after she was not heard from for nine days. She was found “dehydrated, but was otherwise in good condition.”

“He was aware of an ongoing search for a missing woman, and she matched the description. Deputies traveled up to Kaiser Pass Road and met with the owner who had driven Tiffany out to the staging point. Deputies confirmed it to be Tiffany and medics arrived with an ambulance to examine her,” the Sheriff’s Office added. “It is important to note that the road from Kaiser Pass back to Lake Edison was impassable due to the snowpack.”

Police say snowplows cleared the road to the Vermilion Valley Resort on Wednesday, and Gutierrez was preparing to open up the property for the public for the summer.

“The owner said he had left a cabin unlocked as a precaution for this exact situation where someone who is lost could seek shelter and increase their chances of surviving the outdoor elements and harsh weather,” the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Slaton’s father, Bobby, said on Wednesday that “This has to be the third or fourth best day of our lives after our children’s births so we are extremely excited and happy to hear the news that my daughter is now safe.”

“A ton of weight has been lifted, and we can’t thank the sheriff’s department of Fresno enough and the search and rescue team enough for – and most certainly, the community. The community has been outstanding in the search for Tiffany.”

Her mother, Fredrina, said they were out shopping for clothes in preparation for a trip to the area when they first learned she had been found safe.

“I just grabbed somebody and said, ‘can I hug you’? And I did, I was crying and hugging,” according to Fredrina Slaton.

“She called me on her way down from the mountain. As soon as they were able to get a cell signal, she actually reached out to me and that was truly when the tears started flowing,” added her father.

“She said ‘Dad, I’m alive, and I’m sorry, but I’m alive, and I wanted to call you and let you know that I’m alive,’ and I asked because I didn’t want to get my hopes up. I asked ‘who was this’? And she says ‘This is Tiffany.’ And that was it, I just thank God for that moment because prayers were answered,” Bobby Slaton also said.

Investigators previously carried out a “full-scale” search in the mountains for Slaton between May 6 and May 10, spanning nearly 600 square miles, “but the crew never found any trace of Tiffany or her belongings,” it added.

“Detectives are now arranging to meet with Tiffany to learn more about her timeline of events and overall experience,” it also said.