Missing Las Vegas airman found dead near Red Rock Canyon after reportedly falling 250 feet during hike

The body of a U.S. airman who went missing while hiking near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas was recovered last week after he reportedly fell hundreds of feet.

Luke Saunders, 22, died of blunt force injuries at Red Rock on Thursday, the Clark County Coroner confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Saunders was a senior airman assigned to the 66th Rescue Generation Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada.

Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry told FOX5 Las Vegas in a statement that Saunders’ remains were located after an exhaustive search.

“Airman Saunders was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 66th Rescue Generation Squadron and he will be deeply missed,” the statement said, in part. “Our thoughts are with Airman Saunders’ family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Saunders was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday while hiking near the Spring Mountain area at Red Rock Canyon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced a search for the missing 22-year-old on Wednesday.

Saunders is believed to have slipped and fallen 250 feet while hiking, KLAS-TV reported, citing sources. He called 911 for help at some point before rescuers found his body, the report said.

No further details were immediately available.