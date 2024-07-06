Missing Michigan teen found in Miami after being spotted on livestreamed video

​

A 17-year-old boy who had been missing from Flint, Michigan, since May has been located after he randomly appeared on a live-streamed video Wednesday.

Troy Coleman, who was last seen leaving his house in Flint and possibly boarding a public bus in late May, spooked popular Twitch streamers FaZe Lacy and Clix when he came up to the streamers while they were recording a live video at an outdoor table at a Miami restaurant.

“Bro, are you good?” a man in the video can be heard asking Coleman, who wanders around the outdoor tables talking to people throughout the course of FaZe Lacy’s live-streamed video.

Coleman was wearing a neon-green bathing suit and did not appear to have any other belongings with him besides a sweatshirt.

Dozens of people watching the live video left real-time comments when Coleman entered the scene, calling him a “crackhead” and a drunk.

Afterward, FaZe Lacy shared an email on X from Trent Coleman, who identified himself as Coleman’s brother.

“Hello my name is Trent [C]oleman and my missing little brother from [M]ichigan was on Clix and [L]acy’s stream in Miami, he was wearing green shorts and they were making fun of him, he is not on drugs he is scizhophrenic and 17 years old if someone can contact me about this [I] would be so thankful he has been missing for 3 months and this case was put on homicide in [M]icigan,” the email states.

FaZe Lacy noted in a post on X that he “wasn’t sure” whether he should make the email public but was “hoping somehow this helps [Coleman] be found for his family.”

The streamer said in another post that Coleman had mentioned the hotel where he was staying on the live recording.

“We got into contact with his brother and told him what hotel he said he was staying at on stream. He has been found and placed in a holding cell in Miami until he gets transferred back to Michigan with his family,” FaZe Lacy wrotebo on X. “The power of the internet is insane thank you guys.”

On Thursday, the Flint Township Police Department announced that Coleman had been “found safe in Miami,” adding that Michigan police were working with Miami authorities “to arrange his safe return to Michigan to be with his family.”