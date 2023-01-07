Missing mom Ana Walshe’s former Massachusetts home burns in fire

​

The former home of a missing Massachusetts mother of three last seen several days ago was on fire Friday.

Firefighters were battling the house fire on Jerusalem Road in Cohasset, 22 miles southeast of Boston, and at least two fire trucks were at the scene, according to local media.

The home was formally owned by Ana Walshe, who was last seen on New Year’s Day. She left her home in Cohasset around 4 a.m. to get a rideshare to catch a flight to Washington D.C., to work at her real estate company job, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told reporters Friday.

Investigators later confirmed Walshe, 39, never made her flight and searches for her in Cohasset and Washington have turned up empty. Tishman Speyer, Walshe’s employer, told Fox News Digital it was assisting authorities “in their ongoing search for our beloved colleague, Ana, and are praying for her safe return.”

“She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys,” Alissa Kirby, identified as another friend of Walshe, said in an interview with WCVB.

Walshe hasn’t left any digital footprint since vanishing and her cell phone has been shut off, police said.

Quigley said she was first reported missing Wednesday, the same day she had a plane ticket out of Boston. However, she did not get on that plane, and detectives were told she was heading back to Washington early on New Year’s Day to handle an emergency linked to one of the properties she manages.

Her disappearance is being treated as a missing person’s case thus far, Quigley said, noting that there is “nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston in 2021 after being arrested a few years earlier for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, federal prosecutors said.

Quigley said that case appears to be unrelated to Ana Walshe’s disappearance. He said Brian Walshe, who said he was asleep at the time Ana walked out the door early Sunday, is cooperating with investigators.

Police describe Ana Walshe as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.