Missing New Hampshire hiker’s body recovered from White Mountains after he was stranded in cold

New Hampshire rescue teams recovered the body of a hiker who died from severe weather conditions in the White Mountains.

Fish and Game Conservation officers were made aware of a hiker in distress Tuesday night when loved ones reached out for help after speaking with Christopher Roma, 37, who was stranded in the treacherous mountains.

“Eventually, [Roma] made contact with NH911 and coordinates were obtained that placed the hiker between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot. Before the call was lost, the hiker stated he was very cold,” a report from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division states.

“The weather forecast for the area was for heavy winds, temperatures in the single digits and snow.”

Fish and Game, the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Mountain Rescue Service launched an operation to retrieve Roma.

However, their efforts were complicated by the same inclement weather conditions that left him stranded.

“The rescue effort was slowed as the responders had to trudge through waist-deep snow, and once the rescuers were exposed above the tree line they faced the heavy winds and blowing snow,” the Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said. “Realizing progress would be slow, a call was made to New Hampshire Army National Guard to attempt a helicopter extraction of the hiker.”

By 5 p.m. Wednesday, a Mountain Service Rescue team reached Roma’s location but found he had succumbed to the harsh conditions.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard was called in for a helicopter extraction of the body, and it completed the operation Thursday morning after a battle with low clouds and harsh winds.

“The helicopter was able to land and recover the body of the deceased hiker at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 18th,” a report from the Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division states. “The aerial recovery saved what would have been an arduous carry-out for the 15 Conservation Officers and over 30 volunteers that had responded and were on the trail.”

Roma was a highly skilled hiker with extensive experience in the area, authorities noted.

The family and friends of the deceased have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses, ease the financial burden on his family and support his 2-year-old son.