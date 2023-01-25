Missing Ohio architect killed in Mexico with fiancee

​

A DNA match has confirmed that Cincinnatti architect Jose Guti?rrez is one of four people found buried next to a bullet-ridden vehicle in Zacatecas, Mexico, last week, according to his family and local reports.

Guti?rrez’s parents, who live in Mexico, told FOX 16 Cincinnati that DNA results confirming their son’s identity were returned with 99% accuracy.

His sister, Grissi Guti?rrez, confirmed to Fox News Digital that their parents went to pick up his remains on Tuesday.

Gutierrez, 36, was last seen at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Dec. 22, 2022, while visiting his fianc?e in Mexico.

Mexican uthorities discovered Gutierrez — along with his fianc?e, Daniela Pichardo, and Pichardo’s sister and cousin — dead and buried next to a car with multiple bullet holes and flat tires.

The architect was the oldest of his seven siblings and received his Master’s from Miami University. He and Pichardo had plans to get married later this year, according to FOX 19.

Prior to their discovery, the Gutierrez and Pichardo families held a protest demanding the Mexican government find their loved ones alive.

The State Department has issued a travel advisory for Zacatecas, which has an increased risk of crime and kidnapping.

“Do not travel due to crime and kidnappings,” the advisory states. “Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.”