Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say

A 14-year-old Texas boy who went missing over two weeks ago was found shot dead in a field over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The body was found lying in a field at 2000 Firnat Street at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said. Paramedics responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.

The body was in a state of decomposition and an autopsy was ordered to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

An autopsy confirmed the body belonged to Carlos Lugo and revealed he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Lugo was reported missing on Jan. 23 and was last seen by his family two days prior in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road.

Police said it’s unclear when the shooting occurred and, at this time, there is no known suspect or motive.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.