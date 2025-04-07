Missing Utah woman’s phone provides ominous update after disappearance in remote canyonlands

​

The search for a woman who vanished in Utah took an ominous turn after authorities announced on Monday that her phone is no longer active.

Emily Wolfe, 34, was last seen on March 31 in northern San Juan County in Utah, with authorities suspecting that she may have been headed to the Highland, Utah, area.

Two weeks into the search for Wolfe, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that “her cell phone is no longer active or turned on.”

MISSING CALIFORNIA MOM’S FAMILY DIGS FOR HOMICIDE ‘COVER-UP OR CLEANUP’ AS POLICE EYE PERSONS OF INTEREST

The department said in an update that the 34-year-old had recently said that she had a job in Alaska, but had also made comments about wanting to go to North Carolina.

Wolfe was last seen in a 2020 Cam-Am Defender side-by-side with Utah license plate D30HP.

She is 5’4″, weighs approximately 120 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

HUNT FOR MISSING MIDWEST NEWS ANCHOR FOCUSES ON FIGHT OVER UNSEALING EVIDENCE

Wolfe has a script tattoo on her right forearm and her left wrist. She also has a tattoo map of Vietnam on one of her ankles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Wolfe is asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriffs Office at 435-587-2237 option 1.