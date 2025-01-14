Missing woman found dead after getting in strange car: ‘Somebody knows something’

​

North Carolina authorities on Jan. 10 found the body of a 25-year-old woman who had been missing for six days.

Heather Williams was reported missing on Jan. 4, when she was last seen getting into a light-colored, four-door sedan just before 10 p.m. in the area of Berkshire Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

“On Friday, January 10, 2025, during a follow-up to the investigation of a missing and endangered person Fayetteville Police Department Detectives were led to a wooded area near Newark Ave and State Ave. There a deceased individual was located,” FPD said in a press release at the time.

The woman was identified as Williams, and FPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

FPD told Fox News Digital it does not have any further updates in the homicide case as of Tuesday, but officials will share more information once it becomes available as their investigation continues.

“Her being out there at nighttime alone, it was a dangerous situation for her to begin with,” Mary Williams, Heather Williams’ sister, told WRAL.

Police said Williams had a cognitive impairment.

“I just ask that people out there, if they hear anything or if they see anything … somebody knows something, somebody’s talked to somebody, somebody has … they slip up along the way,” Mary Williams told WRAL. “So somebody’s got to know something, and I just pray that whoever does know anything comes forward and that we’re able to get justice for Heather.”

Mary Williams added that her sister “loved her family and she loved Jesus” and “worked really hard.”

Fayetteville police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723-0327 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).