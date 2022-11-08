Mississippi Columbus Air Force Base jet crashes: report

​

A Columbus Air Force Base plane crashed on Monday afternoon in the southern portion of Lowndes County in Mississippi, according to reports.

Military base officials issued a statement on the crash, saying at 1 p.m. CST, a U.S. Air Force T-38C Talon aircraft out of Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi experienced an in-flight emergency, causing the plane to crash near Whispering Pine Road.

The statement confirmed that there were no fatalities and emergency officials from the base responded to the scene.

The pilot ejected from the plane and was transported to an area hospital.

“We continuously train our pilots to react appropriately for all emergency situations such as the incident that occurred today,” U.S. Colonel Jeremy Bergin of the 14th Flying Training Wing Vice Commander said. “We’re thankful the pilot ejected safely, and we appreciate the continued support of the Columbus community and our community partners.”

The incident remains under investigation.

