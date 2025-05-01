Mississippi delivery driver accused of trying to steal retired deputy’s order

​

A Mississippi man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a customer’s delivery order.

Unfortunately for 30-year-old Terel Tywan Hampton of Jackson, Miss., that customer turned out to be former Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan.

Sullivan – who was left partially paralyzed after being shot twice in the head during a 2019 chase with a kidnapping suspect – contacted Madison Police on Monday, according to WLBT, a Jackson-based NBC affiliate.

Sullivan said his delivery driver, who identified himself on an app as “Dennis K,” denied having his order, and refused to deliver it to him.

AMERICAN CAR THEFTS SURGE AS TEENAGE BANDITS, INTERNATIONAL CRIME RINGS SHIP STOLEN VEHICLES OVERSEAS

However, management at the Academy Sports store Sullivan ordered from confirmed “Dennis” had, in fact, picked it up, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Shortly after being picked up, the order displayed as canceled, the department said. Sullivan said he did not cancel the order himself.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING CYBERTRUCK DURING TEST DRIVE RETURNED TO TESLA DEALERSHIP DAYS LATER

Police investigated the matter with the store’s cooperation, confirming Hampton left the store with Sullivan’s merchandise, according to the release. Shortly afterward, he was stopped in his car, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, and was placed under arrest.

Police found Sullivan’s order, which he placed for his son, inside the vehicle: two shirts, two pairs of shoes and a pair of shorts. Police said they also discovered marijuana and a firearm in Hampton’s car.

Hampton was arrested and charged with petit larceny, as well as improper equipment and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Deputy Sullivan and the Madison Police Department declined to comment further when reached by Fox News Digital.