Mississippi mortician allegedly stashed bodies inside storage unit after losing license, business: Officials

​

A mortician in Mississippi is facing charges after he allegedly put human bodies inside a storage unit.

Albert Creath, 31, the former owner of now-defunct Creath Memorial Services, allegedly used iStorage facilities in Greenville, Mississippi, to continue offering burial and funeral services, according to WLBT. Deputies discovered the remains of three individuals inside a storage unit on March 25 at the facility.

Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Billy Barber said Creath was charged with improper desecration of corpse.

Creath began using the storage units as a way to continue offering burial and funeral services after he lost his business and license.

SIX OHIO SUSPECTS ACCUSED OF TORTURING MAN IN WEEKLONG HOTEL KIDNAPPING: ‘EXTREMELY DISTURBING’

A TikTok account belonging to Creath Memorial Services previously described the business as “The Hallmark of Professional Services.” Its most recent video was posted in August 2024.

Several of the videos on the TikTok account are labeled “sensitive” and feature videos that include deceased bodies inside caskets.

Online records with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office indicate that Creath’s limited liability corporation was administratively dissolved on Dec. 1, 2024 after he failed to re-register.

Creath was granted a $600,000 bond by a local judge.

ICE ARRESTS 16 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS CAUGHT FLEEING OUT BACK OF MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS DURING RAID

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons told The Delta News that the bodies might have been discovered during an attempted burglary at the specific storage unit.

“Deputies had actually been to that particular storage because they had reported some burglaries, so there’s a chance the burglars could’ve actually ran upon it,” Simmons said. “But we don’t know.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simmons also said that an investigation into Creath’s conduct is underway and expects more charges to be filed.

“The discovery of human remains in a storage unit in our city is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns that demand a thorough investigation. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who may be affected by this tragic situation,” Simmons said.

“Greenville is a community that values dignity, respect, and the rule of law. We will not tolerate any actions that violate those principles. I urge anyone with information to come forward and assist authorities in their investigation.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Creath for comment.