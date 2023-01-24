Mississippi police officer fatally shoots armed suspicious person

​

A person was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning near Jackson, Mississippi.

The Clinton Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex around 9 a.m.

When police arrived the person “displayed a weapon towards an officer,” according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The officer was not injured in the incident.

The fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Additional details and the identities of the officer and person were not immediately available.