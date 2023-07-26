Missouri burglary suspect shot in both legs by armed homeowners: authorities

​

Two Missouri homeowners both shot an intruder who opened fire on them when they found him inside their house, authorities said last week.

Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Buffalo Creek Road near Tiff City at around 9:30 a.m. on July 19.

The homeowner told authorities they came home to find a man barricaded inside a room in the home. The suspected burglar, identified as James Garrett, fired a shot from a handgun, authorities said.

“The homeowners, who were both armed with handguns, returned fire, striking the burglar with a gun shot in each thigh,” the sheriff’s office said.

They disarmed Garrett and held him until deputies arrived.

Garrett, 62, was taken to a hospital in Joplin. He is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the McDonald County on no bail.