Missouri man dies after crashing SUV inside home
A man died after crashing his SUV into a home in Springfield night, but no one in the home was injured.
Springfield Police said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet Blazer into a home.
Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the crash, but they are still working to determine why Duncan crashed into the house.
This was the first fatal crash in Springfield this year.