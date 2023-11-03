Missouri officer accused of kicking suspect in head pleads guilty

​

A former Missouri police officer pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge and could face up to 10 years in prison after prosecutors said he kicked a man in the head while the man was being held at gunpoint by another officer.

Former Woodson Terrace Police Officer David Maas, 57, pleaded guilty Thursday to deprivation of rights under color of law. Sentencing is in January.

In April 2019, Maas and other officers pursued a car stolen in an armed robbery in the St. Louis suburb of Bridgeton. The lengthy pursuit ended and a suspect got out of the passenger side and ran. He was later caught.

Meanwhile, the driver of the stolen car tried to drive away and struck a police vehicle. Another officer ordered the driver to get on the ground. He complied.

Federal prosecutors say that while the suspect was on the ground, Maas ran up and kicked him in the forehead, causing swelling and pain.

Both suspects who were in the car are now in prison for charges related to the crimes.