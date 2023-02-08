Missouri recreational marijuana now available at Verts Neighborhood Dispensaries

​

It’s a historic day for Missouri as recreational marijuana sales have officially begun at Verts Neighborhood Dispensaries. Verts, with dispensary locations in Gallatin, Joplin, Pacific, and Dexter, is now offering a huge selection of top-shelf Missouri cannabis strains, cannabis-infused edibles, and fine cannabis extracts and concentrates to Missourians aged 21 and older.

Businesses did not expect recreational sales to start until Monday, but Verts is well-prepared and excited to serve Missourians. “This is a landmark day for Missouri and Verts Neighborhood Dispensary,” says Nicholas Higbee, Vice President of Operations. “We are thrilled to be able to offer more Missourians the finest selection of recreational marijuana products and to provide an exceptional customer service experience.”

Adults looking to buy recreational cannabis at a Verts Neighborhood Dispensary need to be 21 years of age or older and have a valid ID ready to present upon entering the dispensary. The store accepts cash payments and has an ATM available on-site for customer convenience. In addition, customers can also order online for pickup, making it easy to get the products they need.

FORMER MISSOURI POLICE CHIEF INDICTED IN DRUG OVERDOSE DEATH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary offers a wide variety of products to meet the needs of every type of cannabis consumer, from the occasional consumer to the most experienced connoisseur. With knowledgeable and friendly staff and a commitment to quality, Verts is the perfect place for Missourians looking to experience the best recreational marijuana.

The staff is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for both first-time dispensary-goers and long-time customers. Whether a seasoned cannabis consumer or a newcomer to the world of recreational marijuana, Verts has everything covered.

As a community-focused company, Verts Neighborhood Dispensary understands the positive impact that increased tax revenue from recreational sales will have on the communities it serves, and the dispensary is proud to contribute to those improvements.

Adults in Missouri aged 21 and older are invited to visit any one of the four Verts Neighborhood Dispensary locations in Missouri, where they will always receive a warm welcome to the neighborhood of recreational marijuana.