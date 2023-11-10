Missouri teacher accused of having sex with student, fondling on school field trip

​

Two Missouri women teaching in the same school district were arrested for sexual conduct with their students and appeared before the same judge on the same day, per court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Kelly School District teacher Lindsey Limbaugh of Benton, 38, faces two felony counts of sexual conduct with a student, per a probable cause statement reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Limbaugh was arrested on Tuesday and the next morning, she pleaded not guilty in Scott County Court. Limbaugh ws being held at Scott County Jail without bail. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for November 15, per court documents.

The school told the Standard Democrat, a local publication, that Limbaugh was placed on administrative leave.

The school district contacted police after the teacher “made contact with [the school’s] Superintendent… to advise him in May 2023 she had a sexual relationship with a student.”

In an interview with detectives at her home, Limbaugh admitted that she’d had sex with a former student twice during a protracted relationship that began in April 2023 at a Lil Wayne concert, per her affidavit.

While she was intoxicated at the concert, she told Scott County Sheriff’s Department detectives, she broached contact with the student via TikTok. They reportedly messaged back and forth over the next several weeks.

In early May, Limbaugh told police, the student drove her to Benton’s Car Wash, where the two “began making out.” The male student fondled her right breast until she told him to stop.

This account was corroborated in a later interview with the victim and his father, detectives wrote in their statement.

On another occasion, the male student put his hands down the back of her pants while they kissed on a class field trip to an area park.

The victim corroborated this story as well, adding that he and Limbaugh had also excused themselves to a men’s bathroom, “made out” again and touched each other’s genitals.

At a later date, the student and Limbaugh both recalled, the student visited Limbaugh’s home, where he gave her money to buy stickers for his truck and the two had oral sex.

The student, but not Limbaugh, told detectives that they had consensual intercourse at that meeting.

After the student graduated, both parties said, Limbaugh visited the student’s house, where the two had consensual intercourse.

A teacher’s aide in the school district, Kristin Kirker, was also charged with two felony counts of sexual conduct and with a student after allegedly exchanging illicit photos, then having intercourse with the student in a classroom, per another probable cause affidavit.

After both Limbaugh and Kirker appeared in court on Thursday, Superintendent Kolwyck told local outlet KFVS12 that the district “take[s] all reports serious[ly]” and is “going to take additional measures to help students and staff.”

“If they need grief counselors, we will have them on sight and they can meet staff and students,” Kolwyck said.

The superintendent also said that the district has been “100 percent cooperative with law enforcement.”

“We are willing to track down any rumor that’s out there,” Kolwyck said. “We want to know about it if anyone has any information to, anything, please let us know.”