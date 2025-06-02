Mohamed Sabry Soliman: What we know about illegal immigrant accused in Colorado terror attack

​

The suspect accused in a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado, where a pro-Israel group was advocating for Hamas to release the Israeli hostages, was in the United States illegally, Fox News has learned.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his alleged attack on the “Run for Their Lives” group that was gathering on Pearl Street, police said Sunday night.

The group is a grassroots organization that facilitates global run and walk events calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This particular chapter of the group meets on a weekly basis, police said.

Soliman is an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa after entering the U.S. during the Biden administration, three Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources told Fox News.

Soliman first arrived in the U.S. after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 27, 2022, with a non-immigrant visa.

He was authorized to stay through Feb. 2, 2023, but never left. On Sept. 9, 2022, he filed a claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

On March 29, 2023, Soliman was granted work authorization, which was valid through March of this year.

“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote on X. “He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

Soliman was allegedly yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack, which was near the county courthouse on Pearl Street. Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a man with weapon setting people on fire.

The FBI said eight people, ages 52 to 88, were injured and taken to the hospital. One of those victims is considered to be in critical condition.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said the attack is being investigated as an act of “ideologically motivated violence,” based on early information, evidence and witness accounts.

Soliman was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Sunday evening. The specific charges he is facing were not immediately available.

