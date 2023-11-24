Moment Tennessee knife-wielding suspect charges officer caught on bodycam video

​

New bodycam video reveals the moment a police officer shot and killed a man who tried to rob an armored car employee in Tennessee and then charged at the officer with two knives, authorities said.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called after Steven James Murphy, 44, tried to rob a worker refilling cash in an ATM.

The worker then pulled a gun on Murphy, who then ran inside a nearby deli, Murfreesboro Police spokesperson Larry Flowers said at a news conference.

In the video, Officer Adam Claiborne is seen opening the door of the deli and saying “hey” at Murphy, who is behind the counter. Murphy then turns and charges at the officer with knives in both hands above his head.

WEDDING CRASHER WHO POSED AS GUEST TO STEAL THOUSANDS IN CASH IS FREED, AGAIN

Claiborne then is seen yelling at Murphy to drop the knives before he opens fire, firing several shots.

Flowers said Murphy succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital a short time later.

MEMPHIS MAN ACCUSED IN DEADLY SHOOTING SPREE FOUND DEAD INSIDE GETAWAY CAR: POLICE

According to police, the officer, armored car worker, and six employees in the deli were not injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP