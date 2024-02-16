Montana Air Force Base lifts lockdown after ‘active shooter alert’

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Malmstrom Air Force Base gave an all-clear Thursday hours after going on lockdown in response to an “active shooter alert” on base.

The base, which is located Cascade County, Montana, went into lockdown status just before 10:30 a.m. local time due to a suspected “real world threat” at building 219.

FPCON Delta was implemented around 10:36 a.m. while Air Force and emergency personnel were securing the area.

“The safety of our personnel is of the utmost priority and updates will continue to come from official channels,” the base said in a Facebook post. “At this time, it is advised to shelter in place.”

The Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the scene to provide assistance. Schools in the surrounding area were told to shelter in place.

Malmstrom officials were directing visitors and spectators to stay away from the building.

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING AT CHIEFS SUPER BOWL PARADE LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD, 22 WOUNDED

“Public cooperation will help protect against possible injuries and enable base agencies to more effectively deal with the situation,” the base said in a statement.

Malmstrom AFB lifted the base lockdown and returned to FPCON Bravo around 12:45 p.m. local time.

“A suspicious person was reported on base as an active shooter,” the base said. “There were no confirmed shots fired and there are no casualties or injuries reported. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said earlier his office has been in contact with General Hronek.

“I will continue to monitor the situation with the general,” the governor said.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said his office was “closely monitoring the active shooter development.”

“Praying for the safety of those on base and the law enforcement quickly responding to this situation,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER HOURS-LONG BARRICADE, 3 WASHINGTON, DC POLICE OFFICERS SHOT

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said he had spoken with base leadership and “will continue to track this developing situation closely.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Malmstrom AFB is one of three Air Force bases that operate the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system. The 341st Missile Wing is made up of about 3,300 active-duty service members and maintains and operates the ICBM as part of the Air Force Global Strike Command. The 341st can operate long-range precision strikes at a moment’s notice.

Fox News’ Liz Friden contributed to this report.