FOX National News 

More heavy rain, snow forecast for West Coast

More heavy rain, wind and feet of snow are forecast for California.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES SAY FINDING MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD IS ‘TOP PRIORITY’ AS SEARCH RESUMES WEDNESDAY MORNING

Rain forecast in the West over the next week
(Credit: Fox News)

The weather pattern does not budge much in the next week, with several more systems in line to impact the West Coast.

Snow forecast in the West over the next week
(Credit: Fox News)

Some of the energy from the western storm will target the South and Southeast, bringing strong-to-severe storms on Thursday.

A threat of severe storms in the Southeast on Thursday
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A developing storm in the Northeast on Thursday
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a coastal storm will develop Friday, impacting sections of the Northeast over the weekend.

  