More Republican women buying firearms, while gun ownership declines among male Democrats: poll

A recent Gallup poll found more Republican women are becoming gun owners than before, while gun ownership among Democratic-leaning men declines.

According to the Gallup survey published Thursday, the percentage of Republican female gun owners has increased from 19% from 2007-2012 to 33% from 2019-2024.

Twenty-two percent of Republican women surveyed in 2013-2018 told Gallup they owned guns, meaning there has been a 50% increase in gun ownership among conservative women since.

“Meanwhile, the rate has fallen seven percentage points among Democratic men, to 29%, and is down five points among independent men, to 39%,” Gallup added. “Republican men remain the most likely gun owners among gender and party identification subgroups, at 60%.”

The rate of gun ownership nationwide is still around 30%, Gallup noted, but the number “masks a sharp increase in ownership among Republican women offsetting declines among Democratic and independent men.

“Meanwhile, ownership remains high among Republican men but is relatively scarce among Democratic and independent women.”

Men are still generally more likely to own guns than women, and the study concluded that gun ownership “may be influenced by one’s political beliefs more than in the past, likely because of the salience of the gun issue in political campaigns and political culture today.”

Vice President Kamala Harris recently announced she owns a gun, prompting surprise across the country, but Republican women were not necessarily wooed by the admission.

“I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time,” Harris said during a “60 Minutes” interview.

Earlier in November, Fox News Digital spoke with female gun owners who reacted to the statement, calling it “smokescreen campaign rhetoric.”

“I do not believe that she is a gun owner that practices and supports our right to protect ourselves,” Jane Milhans, a gun instructor, said.

“When Kamala Harris started talking about owning a Glock, I felt nothing,” Amara Barnes, founder of the Women Gun Owners Association of America, told Fox News Digital. “We all realize that it’s pandering and virtue signaling to the right, and she’s hoping that we’re too dumb not to realize that she is completely anti-gun.”

