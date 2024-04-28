More than 50-year-old New York City cold case victim identified after DNA matched with 9/11 victim

​

Patricia Kathleen McGlone went more than 20 years without a name and for more than 50 years she was missing after being murdered and left inside a building on 46th Street in Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

She was known after her remains were found in 2003 as the “Midtown Jane Doe.”

“When knocking through a concrete floor, a skull rolled out,” Detective Ryan Glas of the NYPD’s cold case unit told WNBC-TV. “She was hogtied with [an] electrical cord and the remains that were found were exactly how she was, she was in the fetal position.”

McGlone was finally identified this year when a genealogy tree led to a match with a relative who was killed on 9/11.

COLD CASE SUSPECT MAKES DEATHBED CONFESSION IN MURDERS OF CHILD AND HER MOTHER 24 YEARS AGO

“We were able to match that they were from the same family,” Glas explained. “Detective Gerard Gardner was the case detective that caught the case. He did a tremendous amount of work.”

McGlone was 16 at the time she was killed in what investigators believe was 1969 and left where a rock star-frequented nightclub used to stand.

“She was Catholic and she lived in Sunset Park,” Glas said of McGlone. “She was baptized, she received communion and ultimately had confirmation. She went to public school and she went to Catholic school. She went to Charles Dewey Middle School in Sunset Park.”

‘BABY MARY’ MOM CAUGHT LIVING SUBURAN FAMILY LIFE 40 YEARS AFTER LEAVING NEWBORN TO DIE IN WOODS

Glas told the station the unit will now focus on finding her killer. “The first thing you need to have is a name to the victim because it gives you a starting point,” he explained.

McGlone also had a ring inscribed with her initials on her body — a silent cry for identification.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“PMcG matches to her name. Patricia Kathleen McGlone,” Glas told the station.

She also had a toy solider on her, which may have belonged to a baby she had, investigators speculate.