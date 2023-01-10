FOX National News 

More wet weather to move over California for the next week

More heavy rain, wind and feet of snow will move into California on Tuesday.

The futuretrack for the West Coast on Tuesday afternoon
(Credit: Fox News)

The weather pattern does not budge much in the next week, with several more systems in line to impact the West Coast.

A late-week storm threat for the Southeast on Wednesday and into Thursday
(Credit: Fox News)

Some of the energy from the western storm will move into the Plains this week bringing several days of severe storms as well as the risk of tornadoes.

The futuretrack for the East Coast on Friday morning
(Credit: Fox News)

We’ll also be tracking a coastal storm on Friday and Saturday for the East Coast.

  