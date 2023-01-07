Most populous county in OR swears in its 1st female sheriff

​

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell made history Wednesday as she was sworn in as the first female Multnomah County sheriff in the agency’s 168-year history, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morrisey O’Donnell was elected in May and succeeds former Sheriff Mike Reese, who could not seek reelection because of term limits.

Morrisey O’Donnell, 49, assumes leadership of 750 employees.

LA OFFICERS FATALLY SHOOT MAN ARMED WITH FOOT-LONG SHARP OBJECT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I will lead and serve our community with compassion, pride and unwavering resolve to build stronger communities,” O’Donnell said. “Because stronger communities make everyone safer.”

O’Donnell started her career with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. She is one of only two Multnomah County sheriffs to hold dual certifications in corrections and police disciplines.