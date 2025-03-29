Mother, 2 children dead in NYC after suspended driver allegedly mows them down

​

A mother and her two young daughters were killed in Brooklyn Saturday when a woman driving with a suspended license allegedly mowed them down in a crosswalk in what Mayor Eric Adams called a “tragedy of Shakespearean proportion.”

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference the wreck happened just after 1 p.m. in the Midwood neighborhood of the New York City borough.

“I will call it like it is,” Tisch said. “This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn’t have been on the road.”

The driver, identified as Miriam Yarimi, 32, allegedly crashed her Audi into a Toyota Camry carrying a rideshare driver and another mother with three children, before hitting the 35-year-old mother and her three kids in the crosswalk, Tisch said. The Audi then overturned.

The 35-year-old mother and her two daughters, ages 6 and 8, were pronounced dead. The mother’s third child, a 4-year-old boy, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

The 62-year-old rideshare driver was taken to Coney Island Hospital and is in stable condition. His passengers, a mother and three children, were taken to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.

Yarimi was extricated from her car by the fire department and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, according to officials. She is in stable condition.

“At this point in the investigation, the light sequence at the intersection has not yet been determined,” Tisch said. “Speed certainly may have been a factor, and investigators are working to determine whether [Yarimi] may have gone through a red light.”

A preliminary breath test was administered to assess for possible intoxication.

Adams described the incident as “a tragic accident of Shakespearean proportion.”

“This is extremely concerning and painful, not only to the city of New York in general, but specifically to a very close-knit community,” Adams said during a news conference. “A mother going for a simple stroll on a sunny day was struck and killed. As we pray for their families, this entire community [and] the city mourns this loss.”

Adams said he will be visiting the family at a hospital Saturday afternoon.