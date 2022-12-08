Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video

​

A woman in Sonoma County, California, shared video showing a mountain lion standing over her dog in her backyard after she says the predator burst into her home and dragged her pup outside by its neck last month.

Rebecca Kracker, of Bennett Valley, told FOX2 KTVU on Tuesday that she went to check on her border collie, Sherman, after she heard him yelping and growling.

To her shock, Kracker said she found a mountain lion inside her home with Sherman’s neck in its jaws.

Video she shared shows the mountain lion standing over Sherman in the backyard after the big cat dragged the dog outside.

“She was bearing her teeth and hissing, and he had passed out from shock,” Kracker told the outlet. “I thought he was dead at that point.”

Sherman survived the attack, and Kracker said in a Facebook post that her neighbor arrived and scared the mountain lion away after firing a shot at it, missing the animal.

However, the predator returned the following day, according to Kracker, this time to target two of her goats.

Kracker said she notified state wildlife officials, who tracked down the big cat and euthanized the animal.