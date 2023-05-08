Multiple children injured in Arizona highway crash

​

Eight people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chandler on Saturday that shut down part of a state highway on the outskirts of Phoenix.

Multiple children were among the eight people hospitalized after a sedan and a small truck collided sometime before 6 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 87 and Hunt highway in Chandler, the Maricopa County sheriff’s office said.

Some of the injuries are considered life-threatening and all of them are serious, the sheriff’s office said.

The northbound lanes of SR-87 in Chandler south of Mesa were expected to be closed for several hours. The southbound lanes remained open, the sheriff’s office said.

Six of the people hurt were in the truck, and two in the sedan, authorities said. No other details have been released.