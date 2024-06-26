Multiple injured, 1 killed in bizarre vehicle shooting, stabbing on Washington state highway
Washington state troopers say one person was stabbed to death and at least three others were injured in an incident on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon.
Trooper Rick Johnson said troopers responded to the Northbound I-5 south of Fed Way scales.
LAWYER FOR LA DA GEORGE GASCON’S EMBATTLED RIGHT-HAND MAN SPEAKS OUT: ‘WITHOUT A DOUBT FALSELY ARRESTED’
The incident involved four individuals in a black BMW. A male driver was killed from a stab wound, Johnson said. Another male was transported with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Two others, a male and a female, were transported to area hospitals with stab wounds.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.