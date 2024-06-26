Multiple injured, 1 killed in bizarre vehicle shooting, stabbing on Washington state highway

​

Washington state troopers say one person was stabbed to death and at least three others were injured in an incident on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Rick Johnson said troopers responded to the Northbound I-5 south of Fed Way scales.

LAWYER FOR LA DA GEORGE GASCON’S EMBATTLED RIGHT-HAND MAN SPEAKS OUT: ‘WITHOUT A DOUBT FALSELY ARRESTED’

The incident involved four individuals in a black BMW. A male driver was killed from a stab wound, Johnson said. Another male was transported with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Two others, a male and a female, were transported to area hospitals with stab wounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.