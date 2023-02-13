Multiple pedestrians struck, dragged by truck in NYC rampage: report

​

A man driving a U-Haul “went on a rampage” in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Monday morning, according to a New York City councilman.

The New York City Police Department confirmed that at least four people were injured, but there conditions are still unknown.

A male suspect was taken into custody at Hamilton Ave and Columbia St., police said.

The suspect “was just apprehended in Sunset Park,” Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted. “Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time, but this wasn’t an accident.”

NYPD’s bomb squad is at the scene to check the truck for possible explosives.

NYC BIKE PATH TERROR ATTACK: SAYFULLO SAIPOV CONVICTED ON ALL COUNTS

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people, The Associated Press reported.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

Brannan thanked the NYPD’s 72nd and 68th precincts, promising more information soon.

WABC reported that one of the victims, a man in his 30s, was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.