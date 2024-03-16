Multiple shot in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, active shooter on the loose; 3 dead

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Police have issued a shelter-in-place order in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, amid reports of an active shooter and a carjacking.

Falls Township police have told the public to abide by all instructions given and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

“Police are asking residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows,” the Falls Township Police Department said.

Authorities in neighboring Middletown Township said there have been confirmed shootings in Falls Township.

PHILADELPHIA DUO FACE CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING MAN AND WOMAN ‘EXECUTION STYLE’: POLICE

“There are several gun shot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random,” the Middletown Township Police Department said. “MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders, and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits.”

Middletown Township police said this is a “fluid situation” and warned residents not to travel to Falls Township until further notice.

THIRD SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR PHILADELPHIA BUS STOP SHOOTING; FORUTH REMAINS AT LARGE

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in an investigation.

“The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials are assisting the Falls Township Police Department in an active police investigation and are urging residents in the township to shelter-in-place. Report any suspicious activity to 911,” the DA’s office said.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., who represents Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, said his office is monitoring the situation.

“There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township,” Fitzpatrick posted on X. “I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow — please be alert of your surroundings and stay safe.”

PHILADELPHIA POLICE ARREST TWO 18-YEAR-OLDS IN CONNECTION TO SEPTA BUS STOP SHOOTING, INJURING 8 STUDENTS

FOX 29 Philadelphia reported the shelter-in-place order went out after reports of multiple people shot and a carjacking.

Police sources told the outlet authorities responded to reports of people shot on Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people wounded or the extent of their injuries.

A suspect is believed to have stolen a silver Honda CRV and may still be armed, FOX 29 reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled due to the shelter-in-place order and several local businesses in the area have temporarily closed, the outlet reported.

Falls Township is located about 28 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.