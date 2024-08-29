Murdaugh ‘Egg Juror’ seen leaving courtroom with bag of dozen eggs in exclusive 2023 photo

​

The juror dismissed from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial who became known as the “Egg Juror” can be seen in an exclusive photo obtained by Fox News Digital as she leaves the courthouse after her dismissal with a plastic shopping bag containing the grocery item for which she is nicknamed.

Fox News Digital is publishing the photo after the “Egg Juror,” whose real name is Myra Crosby, chose to speak out publicly for the first time to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum in an exclusive interview that was released Tuesday on Fox Nation.

Crosby earned the “Egg Juror” moniker after she went viral during a moment in court when Judge Clifton Newman dismissed her from the case. Crosby asked if she could get her dozen eggs and purse before leaving, eliciting laughter from the courtroom. Another panelist had brought in the eggs to give away, and Crosby explained that she did not want to leave them behind.

“At the time, you have to remember, we were just coming to where groceries were ungodly and a dozen eggs was $8. I wanted my farm-fresh eggs. I’m sorry, I’m a country girl. I like eggs,” she said.

During the interview on Fox Nation, Crosby said she believes the presiding judge made a mistake by dismissing her from the double murder case. She claims the clerk of the court, Becky Hill, targeted her for removal from the jury because she was not firm on Murdaugh’s guilt.

Appearing with Crosby for the sit-down interview was the juror known as “Juror Z,” whose real name is Mandy Pearce.

The jurors’ interview comes just weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court agreed to take on Murdaugh’s appeal based on jury tampering allegations.

Murdaugh, 56, was convicted in 2023 for killing his wife and son on a family hunting estate in 2021 to allegedly distract from his ever-growing list of financial crimes and buy time and sympathy as he attempted to cover it up. He is serving two life sentences for the murders.

Crosby on Tuesday also released her book chronicling the trial, “Because Enough is Enough, A Tell All Book: How Juror 785 was Wrongly Kicked Off the Jury at the Alex Murdaugh Trial.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.