‘Naked, bloody, and slippery’ Florida man covered in grease, peppermint oil arrested after breaking into homes

Florida deputies pursued a slippery suspect after they chased down a man who was covered in grease and peppermint oil in the middle of the night, police said.

Volusia County deputies were called to a reported burglary in progress at a home in DeBary, Florida around 2 a.m. Friday. They found 34-year-old suspect Blake Tokman had smashed out the windows of one house, then left and broke into another home.

Both homes were occupied during the break-ins, deputies said.

Body camera footage released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment officers realized the location of the unclothed Tokman, who was making a mad dash towards the home’s in ground pool.

“He’s in the pool,” the officer is heard saying, in apparent disbelief. “Stop right there!”

As Tokman continues to flee police, he is seen jumping in the family’s pool, climbing out and leaping onto and face planting onto a backyard trampoline.

“You’re going to get f—— tazed!” the officer yells in the body camera footage. “Put your hands behind your back.”

“Stop resisting,” the officer continues, calling towards other officers for assistance. “He’s resisting, I can’t get his other hand behind his back.”

Throughout his 2 a.m. adventure, Tokman was covered in grease, peppermint oil, and his face was bloodied, police said. Police shared that the blood was caused by self-inflicted injuries.

Authorities said that they believe the 34-year-old thief was under the influences of “unknown substances” that prompted him to go on a wild spree in the middle of the night.

“It took four deputies to get him into custody, plus three more medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation and treatment of injuries he caused himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

During the incident, Tokman kicked or struck three of the deputies, one of whom sustained a laceration to his arm, police said.

Tokman was charged with two counts of occupied burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence.